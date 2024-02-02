Middle Tennessee visits Western Kentucky after King’s 23-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-13, 2-4 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-7, 3-4 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-13, 2-4 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-7, 3-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Elias King scored 23 points in Middle Tennessee’s 79-61 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Hilltoppers are 9-1 in home games. Western Kentucky has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Raiders have gone 2-4 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is third in the CUSA with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jared Jones averaging 2.1.

Western Kentucky averages 80.4 points, 14.1 more per game than the 66.3 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 63.8 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 75.3 Western Kentucky gives up.

The Hilltoppers and Blue Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is averaging 15.1 points for the Hilltoppers. Brandon Newman is averaging 11.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

King is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 13 points. Jestin Porter is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.