Middle Tennessee visits Liberty following Metheny’s 21-point showing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-14, 2-5 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (14-9, 3-5 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -11; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Kaden Metheny scored 21 points in Liberty’s 67-65 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Flames have gone 8-2 in home games. Liberty is third in the CUSA scoring 75.3 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Blue Raiders are 2-5 in conference games. Middle Tennessee is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Liberty averages 75.3 points, 8.0 more per game than the 67.3 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Liberty allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.1 points. Zach Cleveland is shooting 61.1% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Jestin Porter is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

