Middle Tennessee visits Florida International, aims to end road slide

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-15, 2-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-15, 3-5 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-15, 2-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-15, 3-5 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hits the road against Florida International looking to break its nine-game road skid.

The Panthers are 7-4 on their home court. Florida International averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 5-13 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Blue Raiders are 2-6 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee gives up 68.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Florida International averages 74.9 points, 6.7 more per game than the 68.2 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Florida International allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Arturo Dean is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.6 steals over the past 10 games for Florida International.

Elias King is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.0 points for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.