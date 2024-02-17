Middle Tennessee hosts UTEP following Porter’s 26-point performance

UTEP Miners (13-12, 4-6 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-15, 4-6 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UTEP Miners (13-12, 4-6 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-15, 4-6 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays the UTEP Miners after Jestin Porter scored 26 points in Middle Tennessee’s 76-69 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Blue Raiders are 8-6 on their home court. Middle Tennessee is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Miners are 4-6 in CUSA play. UTEP is fifth in the CUSA giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Middle Tennessee scores 64.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 69.3 UTEP allows. UTEP averages 5.6 more points per game (73.7) than Middle Tennessee allows to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Tae Hardy averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Otis Frazier III is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 steals over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

