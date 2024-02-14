Middle Tennessee hosts Harris and New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (11-13, 5-4 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-15, 3-6 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

New Mexico State Aggies (11-13, 5-4 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-15, 3-6 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Jaden Harris scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 74-49 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Blue Raiders have gone 7-6 at home. Middle Tennessee ranks fourth in the CUSA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jared Jones averaging 2.0.

The Aggies are 5-4 in CUSA play. New Mexico State ranks sixth in the CUSA shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 40.5% New Mexico State allows to opponents. New Mexico State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Middle Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Femi Odukale is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Aggies. Harris is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

