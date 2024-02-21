Michigan visits Langborg and Northwestern

Michigan Wolverines (8-18, 3-12 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (8-18, 3-12 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on the Michigan Wolverines after Ryan Langborg scored 26 points in Northwestern’s 76-72 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Wildcats are 13-1 on their home court. Northwestern is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 74.4 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Wolverines have gone 3-12 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is 5-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northwestern scores 74.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 78.9 Michigan allows. Michigan averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northwestern allows.

The Wildcats and Wolverines square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is averaging 19 points and 5.1 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 16.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.