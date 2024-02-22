Michigan visits Langborg and Northwestern

Michigan Wolverines (8-18, 3-12 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Michigan Wolverines (8-18, 3-12 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -12.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces the Michigan Wolverines after Ryan Langborg scored 26 points in Northwestern’s 76-72 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Wildcats have gone 13-1 at home. Northwestern is sixth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Wolverines are 3-12 in Big Ten play. Michigan gives up 78.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Northwestern is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Michigan allows to opponents. Michigan has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is averaging 19 points and 5.1 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Tarris Reed, Jr. is averaging 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wolverines. Nimari Burnett is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

