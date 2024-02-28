Michigan takes on Rutgers on 5-game losing streak

Michigan Wolverines (8-20, 3-14 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Michigan Wolverines (8-20, 3-14 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan is looking to end its five-game skid with a victory over Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights are 11-4 in home games. Rutgers is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines are 3-14 in Big Ten play. Michigan ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Olivier Nkamhoua averaging 7.1.

Rutgers is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Michigan allows to opponents. Michigan averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Rutgers allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Noah Fernandes is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Dug McDaniel is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Wolverines. Terrance Williams II is averaging 10.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

