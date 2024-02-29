Michigan takes on Rutgers, looks to end 5-game skid

Michigan Wolverines (8-20, 3-14 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Michigan Wolverines (8-20, 3-14 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -7; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan looks to break its five-game losing streak with a win against Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights are 11-4 on their home court. Rutgers is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wolverines have gone 3-14 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

Rutgers averages 66.1 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 79.0 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Rutgers gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 10.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Aundre Hyatt is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Dug McDaniel is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wolverines. Nimari Burnett is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

