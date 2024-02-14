Michigan State visits Penn State after Hoggard’s 23-point game

Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-12, 6-7 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday,…

Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-12, 6-7 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State plays the Penn State Nittany Lions after A.J Hoggard scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 88-80 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Nittany Lions are 9-3 in home games. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 76.0 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Spartans are 7-6 against conference opponents. Michigan State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Penn State makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Michigan State averages 75.1 points per game, 1.8 more than the 73.3 Penn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 16 points, 6.8 assists and 3.3 steals over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Tyson Walker is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.