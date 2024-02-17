Michigan State visits Michigan following Hall’s 29-point game

Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-17, 3-11 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-17, 3-11 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State visits the Michigan Wolverines after Malik Hall scored 29 points in Michigan State’s 80-72 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines have gone 5-7 at home. Michigan ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed, Jr. averaging 2.5.

The Spartans are 8-6 in Big Ten play. Michigan State ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

Michigan makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Michigan State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 12.1 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Tyson Walker is averaging 18.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.