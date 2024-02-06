Michigan State visits Garcia and Minnesota

Michigan State Spartans (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Michigan State Spartans after Dawson Garcia scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 75-66 overtime victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Golden Gophers have gone 12-3 in home games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 37.2 rebounds. Garcia paces the Golden Gophers with 6.8 boards.

The Spartans are 6-5 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Minnesota’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.8 per game Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 8.8 points, 7.8 assists and two steals for the Golden Gophers. Garcia is averaging 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

A.J Hoggard is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.