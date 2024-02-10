Michigan State hosts Hawkins and No. 10 Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2…

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Illinois visits the Michigan State Spartans after Coleman Hawkins scored 20 points in Illinois’ 87-84 overtime victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Spartans are 12-2 on their home court. Michigan State is ninth in the Big Ten with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 1.8.

The Fighting Illini are 8-3 in Big Ten play. Illinois scores 82.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

Michigan State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Illinois has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is shooting 46.5% and averaging 19.0 points for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 20 points for the Fighting Illini. Marcus Domask is averaging 20.6 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.