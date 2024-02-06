Michigan hosts Wahl and No. 11 Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-15, 2-9 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-15, 2-9 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin visits the Michigan Wolverines after Tyler Wahl scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 75-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wolverines have gone 4-7 at home. Michigan is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Badgers have gone 8-3 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Michigan scores 77.0 points, 9.2 more per game than the 67.8 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Michigan allows.

The Wolverines and Badgers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 15.9 points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines.

Steven Crowl is averaging 11.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

