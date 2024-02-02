Michigan faces Rutgers, seeks to end 4-game slide

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-10, 2-7 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-10, 2-7 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan looks to end its four-game losing streak when the Wolverines play Rutgers.

The Wolverines are 4-6 in home games. Michigan is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-7 against conference opponents. Rutgers ranks second in the Big Ten with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 3.0.

Michigan makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Rutgers’ 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points lower than Michigan has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Terrance Williams II is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Aundre Hyatt is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Derek Simpson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 73.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

