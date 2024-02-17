Miami (OH) RedHawks take on the Ball State Cardinals on 3-game losing streak

Ball State Cardinals (12-12, 4-7 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-13, 5-6 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Ball State Cardinals (12-12, 4-7 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-13, 5-6 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) heads into the matchup against Ball State as losers of three straight games.

The RedHawks are 7-4 in home games. Miami (OH) ranks fourth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Cardinals are 4-7 in MAC play. Ball State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Miami (OH) is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State averages 74.8 points per game, 3.7 more than the 71.1 Miami (OH) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darweshi Hunter is averaging 12.5 points for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Davion Bailey averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Basheer Jihad is shooting 46.6% and averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

