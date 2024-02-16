Miami (OH) RedHawks face the Ball State Cardinals on 3-game skid

Ball State Cardinals (12-12, 4-7 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-13, 5-6 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (12-12, 4-7 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-13, 5-6 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) looks to break its three-game skid when the RedHawks take on Ball State.

The RedHawks have gone 7-4 at home. Miami (OH) is eighth in the MAC scoring 72.1 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Cardinals are 4-7 against MAC opponents. Ball State averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Miami (OH) averages 72.1 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 70.9 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Miami (OH) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darweshi Hunter is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the RedHawks.

Basheer Jihad is shooting 48.0% and averaging 19.3 points for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.