Miami (FL) visits No. 10 North Carolina on 4-game road skid

Miami Hurricanes (15-13, 6-11 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (21-6, 13-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) will attempt to end its four-game road losing streak when the Hurricanes visit No. 10 North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have gone 11-1 in home games. North Carolina is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-11 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) ranks third in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 6.6.

North Carolina is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Miami (FL) allows to opponents. Miami (FL) averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is averaging 21 points and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Omier is averaging 17.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hurricanes. Wooga Poplar is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

