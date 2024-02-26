Miami (FL) takes on No. 10 North Carolina, seeks to break 6-game slide

Miami Hurricanes (15-13, 6-11 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (21-6, 13-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Miami Hurricanes (15-13, 6-11 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (21-6, 13-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -14; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) aims to stop its six-game losing streak with a win over No. 10 North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have gone 11-1 at home. North Carolina scores 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 6-11 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

North Carolina is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Miami (FL) allows to opponents. Miami (FL) averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is averaging 21 points and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Norchad Omier is averaging 17.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hurricanes. Bensley Joseph is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

