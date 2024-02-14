Miami (FL) plays Clemson after Pack’s 20-point showing

Miami Hurricanes (15-9, 6-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (16-7, 6-6 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Miami Hurricanes (15-9, 6-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (16-7, 6-6 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces the Clemson Tigers after Nijel Pack scored 20 points in Miami (FL)’s 75-72 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tigers have gone 8-3 in home games. Clemson is fourth in the ACC scoring 79.0 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Hurricanes are 6-7 against conference opponents. Miami (FL) ranks ninth in the ACC allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Clemson’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Pack is averaging 14.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Hurricanes. Norchad Omier is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Hurricanes: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.