Miami (FL) hosts No. 8 Duke after McCain’s 35-point game

Duke Blue Devils (20-5, 11-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-11, 6-9 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Duke Blue Devils (20-5, 11-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-11, 6-9 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke faces the Miami Hurricanes after Jared McCain scored 35 points in Duke’s 76-67 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hurricanes are 11-3 on their home court. Miami (FL) is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils have gone 11-3 against ACC opponents. Duke has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Miami (FL) scores 77.9 points, 10.3 more per game than the 67.6 Duke gives up. Duke scores 7.8 more points per game (80.3) than Miami (FL) gives up (72.5).

The Hurricanes and Blue Devils square off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Wooga Poplar is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.