Miami (FL) hosts No. 3 North Carolina following Bacot’s 24-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (18-5, 10-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-8, 6-6 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 North Carolina takes on the Miami Hurricanes after Armando Bacot scored 24 points in North Carolina’s 80-76 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Hurricanes are 11-2 on their home court. Miami (FL) has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tar Heels are 10-2 in conference games. North Carolina ranks sixth in college basketball with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bacot averaging 7.2.

Miami (FL) averages 79.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 70.3 North Carolina allows. North Carolina scores 11.1 more points per game (82.8) than Miami (FL) gives up to opponents (71.7).

The Hurricanes and Tar Heels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is averaging 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

RJ Davis is averaging 21.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

