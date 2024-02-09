Miami (FL) hosts Bacot and No. 3 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (18-5, 10-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-8, 6-6 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (18-5, 10-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-8, 6-6 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 North Carolina visits the Miami Hurricanes after Armando Bacot scored 24 points in North Carolina’s 80-76 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Hurricanes have gone 11-2 in home games. Miami (FL) is seventh in the ACC with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Norchad Omier averaging 11.3.

The Tar Heels are 10-2 in ACC play. North Carolina is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Miami (FL) scores 79.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 70.3 North Carolina allows. North Carolina has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooga Poplar is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 13.9 points. Omier is averaging 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

RJ Davis is averaging 21.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

