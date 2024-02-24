Miami (FL) faces Georgia Tech, looks to stop 5-game skid

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 4-12 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-12, 6-10 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 4-12 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-12, 6-10 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -8; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) looks to break its five-game skid when the Hurricanes take on Georgia Tech.

The Hurricanes have gone 11-4 at home. Miami (FL) is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-12 in conference games. Georgia Tech has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Miami (FL) averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 70.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 73.0 Miami (FL) gives up.

The Hurricanes and Yellow Jackets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is scoring 17.5 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 33.9% over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

Naithan George is averaging nine points and 4.7 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

