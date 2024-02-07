Meyer and Coastal Carolina host UL Monroe

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-16, 3-8 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-14, 3-8 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-16, 3-8 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-14, 3-8 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warhawks -5.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces the UL Monroe Warhawks after Jacob Meyer scored 22 points in Coastal Carolina’s 91-74 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Warhawks have gone 5-5 at home. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.6 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Chanticleers are 3-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina has a 1-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UL Monroe is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game UL Monroe allows.

The Warhawks and Chanticleers face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nika Metskhvarishvili is scoring 11.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Warhawks. Tyreese Watson is averaging 11.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

Kylan Blackmon is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 10.8 points. Meyer is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

