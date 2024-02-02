Meyer and Coastal Carolina host Marshall

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-15, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-12, 6-4 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-15, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-12, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits the Marshall Thundering Herd after Jacob Meyer scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 105-67 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Thundering Herd have gone 7-5 in home games. Marshall is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 75.4 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Chanticleers are 3-7 in conference games. Coastal Carolina is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Marshall’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 74.7 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 76.3 Marshall allows.

The Thundering Herd and Chanticleers face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 15.6 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Meyer is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.5 points for the Chanticleers. John Ojiako is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.