Metskhvarishvili leads UL Monroe against Eastern Michigan after 28-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-14, 2-9 MAC) at UL Monroe Warhawks (8-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-14, 2-9 MAC) at UL Monroe Warhawks (8-14, 4-8 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Nika Metskhvarishvili scored 28 points in UL Monroe’s 79-75 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Warhawks have gone 6-5 in home games. UL Monroe is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles have gone 2-8 away from home. Eastern Michigan allows 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

UL Monroe scores 70.5 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 75.3 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game UL Monroe allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Metskhvarishvili is averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Warhawks. Tyreese Watson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Tyson Acuff is averaging 21 points for the Eagles. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 10.6 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.