Metheny’s 21 lead Liberty over UTEP 67-65

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 11:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Kaden Metheny scored 21 points as Liberty beat UTEP 67-65 on Saturday night.

Metheny added five rebounds and three steals for the Flames (14-9, 3-5 Conference USA). Zach Cleveland scored 18 points and added seven assists. Brody Peebles went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Miners (12-11, 3-5) were led by Otis Frazier III, who recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. UTEP also got 14 points and two steals from Tae Hardy. Corey Camper Jr. also recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

