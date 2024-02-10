Metheny’s 21, including winning 3-pointer, lead Liberty past Louisiana Tech 65-62

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had 21 points, including the winning 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left, in Liberty’s 65-62…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had 21 points, including the winning 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left, in Liberty’s 65-62 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

There were three ties in the final minute. Louisiana Tech’s Sean Newman Jr. hit two free throws to make it 60-all with 48 seconds left and Brody Peebles hit a jumper to put Liberty back in front 25 seconds later before Newman made a layup that made it 62-62 with 12 seconds remaining before Metheny hit from NBA range to win it.

Metheny was 8-of-15 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the foul line for the Flames (16-9, 5-5 Conference USA). Kyle Rode scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Brody Peebles was 6-of-11 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points, while adding three steals.

The Bulldogs (16-8, 6-3) were led in scoring by Isaiah Crawford, who finished with 19 points, six steals and three blocks. Daniel Batcho added 18 points and nine rebounds for Louisiana Tech. In addition, Tahlik Chavez finished with 11 points.

