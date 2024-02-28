Merrimack visits Fairleigh Dickinson following Almonor’s 30-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (18-10, 12-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-15, 8-6 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (18-10, 12-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-15, 8-6 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Ansley Almonor scored 30 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 68-58 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Knights are 7-6 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 4.9.

The Warriors are 12-2 in NEC play. Merrimack scores 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Almonor is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.0 points for the Knights. Moore is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Devon Savage averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Adam Clark is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 70.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

