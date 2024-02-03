Merrimack takes on Cent. Conn. St. after Clark’s 30-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (13-8, 7-1 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-10, 6-2 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (13-8, 7-1 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-10, 6-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Adam Clark scored 30 points in Merrimack’s 74-55 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Warriors have gone 7-1 in home games. Merrimack is the top team in the NEC with 13.0 fast break points.

The Blue Devils are 7-1 against conference opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

Merrimack is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Merrimack gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is averaging 17 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Warriors. Clark is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Kellen Amos is averaging 12 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

