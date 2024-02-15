Merrimack puts road win streak on the line against Stonehill

Merrimack Warriors (15-10, 9-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-23, 1-10 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Merrimack Warriors (15-10, 9-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-23, 1-10 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Warriors play Stonehill.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-6 in home games. Stonehill is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors have gone 9-2 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is fifth in the NEC scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Stonehill scores 63.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 66.1 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Stonehill gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Felder averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Max Zegarowski is shooting 41.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

