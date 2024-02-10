Merrimack knocks off Le Moyne 66-50

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Bryan Etumnu and Adam Clark both had 15 points in Merrimack’s 66-50 win over Le…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Bryan Etumnu and Adam Clark both had 15 points in Merrimack’s 66-50 win over Le Moyne on Saturday night.

Etumnu had seven rebounds and four blocks for the Warriors (15-10, 9-2 Northeast Conference). Clark had five assists and six steals. Jordan Derkack shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Warriors extended their winning streak to six games.

AJ Dancier led the Dolphins (10-14, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.