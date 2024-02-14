Merrimack faces Stonehill on 6-game win streak

Merrimack Warriors (15-10, 9-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-23, 1-10 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Merrimack Warriors (15-10, 9-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-23, 1-10 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack is looking to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over Stonehill.

The Skyhawks are 3-6 on their home court. Stonehill is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors have gone 9-2 against NEC opponents. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Jordan Derkack averaging 6.1.

Stonehill is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Stonehill gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Zegarowski is scoring 12.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Skyhawks. Jackson Benigni is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Derkack is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.8 points for the Warriors. Adam Clark is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

