Mercer hosts VMI following Watkins’ 21-point game

VMI Keydets (4-18, 1-8 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-13, 2-7 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VMI Keydets (4-18, 1-8 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-13, 2-7 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -13; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Mercer Bears after Brennan Watkins scored 21 points in VMI’s 85-79 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears have gone 5-5 at home. Mercer is sixth in the SoCon with 13.1 assists per game led by Anthony Benard averaging 2.4.

The Keydets are 1-8 in SoCon play. VMI is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mercer is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.7% VMI allows to opponents. VMI averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Mercer allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Davis is averaging 9.5 points for the Bears. Jalen Cobb is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Watkins is averaging 15.6 points for the Keydets. Tyran Cook is averaging 14.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.