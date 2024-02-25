Memphis wins 78-74 over Florida Atlantic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones had 25 points in Memphis’ 78-74 win against Florida Atlantic on Sunday. Jones added…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones had 25 points in Memphis’ 78-74 win against Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

Jones added 11 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (20-8, 9-6 American Athletic Conference). Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 21 points while shooting 9 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds and three steals. Jahvon Quinerly shot 6 for 17 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists.

Vladislav Goldin led the Owls (21-7, 11-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds. Johnell Davis added 20 points and seven rebounds for Florida Atlantic. In addition, Alijah Martin finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

