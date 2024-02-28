Memphis plays East Carolina following Jones’ 25-point game

Memphis Tigers (20-8, 9-6 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-13, 7-7 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Memphis Tigers (20-8, 9-6 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-13, 7-7 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the East Carolina Pirates after David Jones scored 25 points in Memphis’ 78-74 victory against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Pirates are 11-7 in home games. East Carolina scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 9-6 in AAC play. Memphis is fourth in the AAC scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Jones averaging 7.4.

East Carolina is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis scores 12.2 more points per game (80.0) than East Carolina allows to opponents (67.8).

The Pirates and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Jones is averaging 21.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Nae’Qwan Tomlin is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

