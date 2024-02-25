Memphis hosts Goldin and Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (21-6, 11-3 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (19-8, 8-6 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Atlantic Owls (21-6, 11-3 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (19-8, 8-6 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits the Memphis Tigers after Vladislav Goldin scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 80-70 win over the SMU Mustangs.

The Tigers are 11-2 on their home court. Memphis averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Owls are 11-3 in conference play. Florida Atlantic is fifth in the AAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Goldin averaging 2.2.

Memphis scores 80.0 points, 7.3 more per game than the 72.7 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The Tigers and Owls match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. David Jones is averaging 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Alijah Martin is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Johnell Davis is averaging 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.