Memphis hosts Charlotte following Jones’ 33-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (17-8, 11-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-8, 7-6 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (17-8, 11-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-8, 7-6 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Charlotte 49ers after David Jones scored 33 points in Memphis’ 106-79 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Tigers have gone 10-2 in home games. Memphis has a 7-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The 49ers are 11-2 in conference games. Charlotte averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Memphis averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The Tigers and 49ers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 22 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 8.6 rebounds for the 49ers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

49ers: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.