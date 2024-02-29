McQueen ties career high with 22 points as No. 18 Utah women beat Washington State 82-67

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kennady McQueen scored 22 points to tie a career high, Alissa Pili had 21 points…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kennady McQueen scored 22 points to tie a career high, Alissa Pili had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 18 Utah beat Washington State 82-67 on Thursday.

McQueen made Utah’s fourth 3-pointer of the opening six minutes to take a 21-8 lead. The Utes led by 16 points, 38-22, midway through the second quarter before Washington State scored 12 of the next 14. But McQueen scored the final five points of the half to regain a double-digit lead.

McQueen finished the first half with 15 points and Pili added 12 as Utah built a 45-34 lead after making 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

Four Utah players scored during an 11-0 third-quarter run to extend the lead to 64-42.

Ines Vieira had 13 points, six assists, and just two turnovers for Utah (21-8, 11-6). Lani White added 11 points and Dasia Young scored 10. McQueen made four of Utah’s 11 3-pointers.

Bella Murekatete led Washington State (17-13, 6-11) with 14 points. Kyra Gardner scored a career-high 13 and Tara Wallack added 11.

Washington State missed its first eight 3-pointers until Wallack made a shot from distance on back-to-back possessions to get within 38-30 with 2:02 remaining before halftime. The Cougars scored 24 points in the second quarter but had just 10 in each of the first and third quarters.

Utah will host Washington on Saturday for Senior Day. Washington State concludes the regular season at No. 13 Colorado on Saturday.

