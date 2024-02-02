McNeese visits SE Louisiana following Caldwell’s 26-point game

McNeese Cowboys (19-2, 8-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (8-13, 3-5 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (19-2, 8-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (8-13, 3-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces the McNeese Cowboys after Nick Caldwell scored 26 points in SE Louisiana’s 80-58 win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions are 5-2 on their home court. SE Louisiana averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cowboys are 8-0 in Southland play. McNeese has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

SE Louisiana scores 67.5 points, 6.3 more per game than the 61.2 McNeese gives up. McNeese has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roger McFarlane is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Lions. Caldwell is averaging 15.3 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Shahada Wells is averaging 18.3 points, 4.6 assists and three steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

