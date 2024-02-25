McNeese visits Lamar, seeks 25th victory of season

McNeese Cowboys (24-3, 13-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (15-12, 9-5 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese…

McNeese Cowboys (24-3, 13-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (15-12, 9-5 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Cowboys visit the Lamar Cardinals.

The Cardinals have gone 10-2 at home. Lamar scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 13-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese leads the Southland giving up only 61.2 points per game while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Lamar makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). McNeese averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Lamar gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Anderson is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 12.1 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.