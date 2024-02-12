McNeese visits Houston Christian after Alvarez’s 25-point game

McNeese Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-16, 4-7 Southland) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-16, 4-7 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -18.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces the McNeese Cowboys after Jay Alvarez scored 25 points in Houston Christian’s 86-83 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Huskies are 5-4 on their home court. Houston Christian is third in the Southland with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 5.6.

The Cowboys are 10-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese ranks fourth in the Southland with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 3.6.

Houston Christian scores 71.3 points, 9.6 more per game than the 61.7 McNeese allows. McNeese averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Houston Christian allows.

The Huskies and Cowboys square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Dominic Capriotti is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Shahada Wells is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 12.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

