McNeese visits Alvarez and Houston Christian

McNeese Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-16, 4-7 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hosts the McNeese Cowboys after Jay Alvarez scored 25 points in Houston Christian’s 86-83 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 5-4 in home games. Houston Christian is ninth in college basketball with 40.7 points in the paint led by Alvarez averaging 9.3.

The Cowboys are 10-1 in Southland play. McNeese averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 17-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Houston Christian averages 71.3 points, 9.6 more per game than the 61.7 McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Houston Christian allows.

The Huskies and Cowboys square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez is averaging 16.2 points for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Shahada Wells is averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 assists and three steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

