McNeese takes home win streak into matchup with Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (8-14, 2-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (19-3, 8-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (8-14, 2-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (19-3, 8-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will try to keep its 12-game home win streak intact when the Cowboys take on Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Cowboys have gone 11-0 at home. McNeese ranks second in the Southland with 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Shahada Wells averaging 14.0.

The Lions are 2-7 in conference games. Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

McNeese makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-Commerce has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Texas A&M-Commerce scores 9.9 more points per game (71.9) than McNeese gives up to opponents (62.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wells is averaging 18.1 points, 4.6 assists and three steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Kalen Williams is averaging 14.7 points for the Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 12.6 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.