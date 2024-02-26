McNeese seeks 25th victory of season in matchup against Lamar

McNeese Cowboys (24-3, 13-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (15-12, 9-5 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (24-3, 13-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (15-12, 9-5 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will look for its 25th win this season when the Cowboys visit the Lamar Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 10-2 in home games. Lamar is second in the Southland with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Terry Anderson averaging 4.4.

The Cowboys have gone 13-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 61.2 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Lamar makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). McNeese scores 5.9 more points per game (80.6) than Lamar allows (74.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Pryor is averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Anderson is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lamar.

Shahada Wells averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Christian Shumate is averaging 12.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

