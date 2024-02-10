McNeese faces Texas A&M-CC, looks for 14th straight home win

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-8, 7-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (20-3, 9-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-8, 7-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (20-3, 9-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -11; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts Texas A&M-CC looking to extend its 13-game home winning streak.

The Cowboys are 12-0 in home games. McNeese is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Islanders are 7-2 in conference play. Texas A&M-CC scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

McNeese makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shahada Wells is averaging 18 points, 4.5 assists and three steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Garry Clark is shooting 53.2% and averaging 11.5 points for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Islanders: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.