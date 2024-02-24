McNeese Cowboys play the Incarnate Word Cardinals on 4-game win streak

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-18, 3-10 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (23-3, 12-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-18, 3-10 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (23-3, 12-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -21.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Incarnate Word.

The Cowboys have gone 13-0 at home. McNeese is 17-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinals are 3-10 in conference games. Incarnate Word is 5-5 against opponents over .500.

McNeese makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Incarnate Word has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Shumate is averaging 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cowboys.

Sky Wicks is averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

