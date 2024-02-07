McMullen scores 19, UNC Asheville takes down High Point 86-81

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nicholas McMullen scored 19 points as UNC Asheville beat High Point 86-81 on Wednesday night. McMullen…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nicholas McMullen scored 19 points as UNC Asheville beat High Point 86-81 on Wednesday night.

McMullen had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-9, 8-2 Big South Conference). Fletcher Abee scored 17 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Caleb Burgess went 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding six assists.

The Panthers (20-5, 9-1) were led by Kimani Hamilton, who posted 29 points and three steals. Abdoulaye added 19 points and two steals for High Point. Duke Miles also had 11 points and three steals. The loss snapped the Panthers’ 12-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

