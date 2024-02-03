McMillan lifts Central Michigan over Bowling Green 77-76 in 2OT

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Paul McMillan IV had a go-ahead layup with 11 seconds left in the second overtime,…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Paul McMillan IV had a go-ahead layup with 11 seconds left in the second overtime, scoring 19 points and rallying Central Michigan to a 77-76 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday night.

McMillan added six rebounds for the Chippewas (13-9, 8-2 Mid-American Conference). Derrick Butler scored 17 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Brian Taylor had 15 points.

Marcus Hill led the Falcons (15-7, 6-4) with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Rashaun Agee totaled 20 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Taylor’s layup with 53 seconds left forced overtime tied at 62. McMillian had two layups in the final 49 seconds to force a second OT tied at 68.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.